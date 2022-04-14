Discover key insights into suwi (SUWI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

suwi (SUWI) Information

ART & GOOD VIBES! - Suwi , a sunny creature looking to brighten your day!

WHAT IS $SUWI ABOUT?

ART & GOOD VIBES

Feeling low? Let Suwi's vibrant charm lift your spirits! We offer fun through art and videos, championing crypto awareness, and emphasizing life's essentials: Relationships, Health, Money. If you enjoy adorable content, share silly TikToks, or dive deep into charts, Suwi's your go-to! DA-DA-DA!

NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE WITH SUWI.

We got really STRONG FOUNDATION!

Petriky - Founder Petriky is passionate about creating 3D animations and videos. His goal with Suwi is to produce shareable, relatable content for platforms like TikTok and Instagram, aimed at spreading positivity. As a content creator in the web3 space for over two years, Petriky believes that despite the challenges and uncertainties, Suwi can help foster a more positive outlook.

Sophie - Artist Sophie is a European-based artist, specializing in fantasy-themed artwork, particularly known for her depiction of elven characters. Her inspiration behind Suwi is to design a creature that brings joy to everyone who views it.

You Enthusiastic SUWI community member, driving our journey towards global recognition—while enjoying every moment along the way!