Sus (SUS) Price Information (USD)

Sus (SUS) real-time price is $0.00001665. Over the past 24 hours, SUS traded between a low of $ 0.00001667 and a high of $ 0.00001806, showing active market volatility. SUS's all-time high price is $ 0.00493113, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001667.

In terms of short-term performance, SUS has changed by -0.24% over the past hour, -4.50% over 24 hours, and -22.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sus (SUS) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Sus is $ 16.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUS is 999.66M, with a total supply of 999656220.854412. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.67K.