Survarium is a Web3 Play-to-Earn roguelike blending intense action, strategic progression, and real blockchain rewards. Inspired by Brotato and Vampire Survivors, it throws players into chaotic 15-minute survival runs where every decision counts. Equip 6 unique weapons, stack powerful passive items, and collect artifacts with game-changing effects—some boosting your power, others adding risk. Built for those who thrive under pressure, Survarium rewards skill, adaptability, and grit. Every run offers new upgrade paths, randomized challenges, and the chance to earn real value through the $SURV token. Backed by a transparent and sustainable tokenomics model, $SURV powers the in-game economy, NFT item marketplace, staking, and future governance. With 85% of tokens available to the public and all in-game revenue reinvested into development, token burns, and community growth, Survarium is designed to evolve with its players.

