Surf Lending Price Today

The live Surf Lending (SURF) price today is $ 0.146819, with a 1.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current SURF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.146819 per SURF.

Surf Lending currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,935,970, with a circulating supply of 20.00M SURF. During the last 24 hours, SURF traded between $ 0.144089 (low) and $ 0.151165 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.606445, while the all-time low was $ 0.03290082.

In short-term performance, SURF moved -1.15% in the last hour and -13.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.82K.

Surf Lending (SURF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.94M$ 2.94M $ 2.94M Volume (24H) $ 3.82K$ 3.82K $ 3.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.67M$ 3.67M $ 3.67M Circulation Supply 20.00M 20.00M 20.00M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Surf Lending is $ 2.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.82K. The circulating supply of SURF is 20.00M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.67M.