SuperWalk team has a vision that we make building active and healthy habits easier around the world. By operating community-based running app ‘Proground’ for 9 months, SuperWalk team carried out R&D on walking pattern recognition, GPS tracking and Vehicle Detection.
In SuperWalk ecosystem, walkers and runners buy NFT shoes to start Pro Mode, earn $GRND by moving at the targeted speed and upgrade them to get more rewards. In addition, non-crypto users can access SuperWalk ecosystem by just downloading and earning a small amount of $WALK in Basic Mode.
SuperWalk has a vision that holders use their NFT shoes on ZEPETO metaverse with 300 million users and get real sneakers from Kream, which is the fastest growing sneakers resell platform in East Asia. By integrating in-app exercise data, metaverse communities and tangible shoes rewards, SuperWalk will create a unique fitness ecosystem around the world.
Understanding the tokenomics of SuperWalk GRND (GRND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
