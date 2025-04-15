SuperVerse Price (SUPER)
The live price of SuperVerse (SUPER) today is 0.546165 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 246.71M USD. SUPER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SuperVerse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SuperVerse price change within the day is -2.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 451.69M USD
During today, the price change of SuperVerse to USD was $ -0.016749715313741.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SuperVerse to USD was $ +0.0695658552.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SuperVerse to USD was $ -0.1265578453.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SuperVerse to USD was $ -0.6543859560986032.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.016749715313741
|-2.97%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0695658552
|+12.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1265578453
|-23.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.6543859560986032
|-54.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of SuperVerse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.43%
-2.97%
+30.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the SuperVerse ($SUPER)? The SuperVerse is building and delivering Web3 products that empower crypto natives with next-generation NFT functionality, and onboard Web2 users through immersive blockchain gaming experiences. The SuperVerse comprises two core verticals: NFT marketplace technology and video games. This wide array of Web3 tools and features is supported and governed by a single protocol and token: $SUPER ERC20 (formerly known as SuperFarm). The SuperVerse harbors two central products: GigaMart, a next-gen NFT marketplace with advanced analytics tools and unique social features, and Impostors, a social-gaming metaverse." What makes them unique? By creating fun and inclusive games that appeal to modern gaming culture, the SuperVerse aims to overcome the current limitations of the Web3 space and take blockchain technology and NFTs mainstream. The SuperVerseDAO is dedicated to creating a user experience that bridges the gap between Web2 users and Web3 natives. The SuperVerse is enabled by cutting-edge Web3 technology. By adopting and refining the latest Web3 functionality, the SuperVerse aims to be a pioneer in this industry and bring NFT marketplace technology and Web3 gaming to a new level. The use of the latest scaling technologies and ingenious in-house engineering make the SuperVerseDAO a leader in Web3 innovation.
