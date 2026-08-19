superSUI Price Today

The live superSUI (SUPERSUI) price today is $ 0.657336, with a 4.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUPERSUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.657336 per SUPERSUI.

superSUI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,114,137, with a circulating supply of 3.22M SUPERSUI. During the last 24 hours, SUPERSUI traded between $ 0.608852 (low) and $ 0.68551 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.608852.

In short-term performance, SUPERSUI moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.17.

superSUI (SUPERSUI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.11M$ 2.11M $ 2.11M Volume (24H) $ 97.17$ 97.17 $ 97.17 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.11M$ 2.11M $ 2.11M Circulation Supply 3.22M 3.22M 3.22M Total Supply 3,216,218.994 3,216,218.994 3,216,218.994

The current Market Cap of superSUI is $ 2.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.17. The circulating supply of SUPERSUI is 3.22M, with a total supply of 3216218.994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.11M.