superSUI Price (SUPERSUI)
The live superSUI (SUPERSUI) price today is $ 0.657336, with a 4.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUPERSUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.657336 per SUPERSUI.
superSUI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,114,137, with a circulating supply of 3.22M SUPERSUI. During the last 24 hours, SUPERSUI traded between $ 0.608852 (low) and $ 0.68551 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.608852.
In short-term performance, SUPERSUI moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.17.
The current Market Cap of superSUI is $ 2.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.17. The circulating supply of SUPERSUI is 3.22M, with a total supply of 3216218.994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.11M.
-0.00%
-4.10%
-4.97%
-4.97%
During today, the price change of superSUI to USD was $ -0.028152357259365046.
In the past 30 days, the price change of superSUI to USD was $ -0.0869953958.
In the past 60 days, the price change of superSUI to USD was $ -0.0581689115.
In the past 90 days, the price change of superSUI to USD was $ -0.0003876178119744.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.028152357259365046
|-4.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0869953958
|-13.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0581689115
|-8.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003876178119744
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of superSUI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
METASTABLE, is a decentralized vault system deployed on the Sui network. The protocol enables users to deposit supported assets—bridged or native—and mint a stablecoin, mUSD, which is pegged to the US dollar (for example). The protocol also now supports mETH. Users can utilize meta assets in AMMs, lending platforms, and other protocols while earning mPOINTS that may translate into future token rewards distributed via airdrops. Vaults also support lending out deposited assets for increased yield and capital efficiency.
Unlike a strict 1:1 minting model, METASTABLE relies on oracle-based exchange rates (e.g., Pyth price feeds) or SUI LST exchange rates to determine the exchange rate between deposited assets and meta coins. With oracle feeds in place, the protocol can adapt to different price sources and handle a wide array of assets seamlessly. Using asset's exact on-chain exchange rate enables slippageless trades between assets supported by the vault, as opposed to slippage-prone, AMM counterparts.
Although METASTABLE currently focuses on SUI LSTs, USD-pegged stablecoins, and ETH-pegged coins, its architecture has been designed modularly to allow extending the protocol with new meta coins. One could imagine a future where METASTABLE supports the creation of other meta coins, such as mBTC.
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How much is superSUI worth right now?
superSUI is currently trading at £0.48447988184285280000, with a price movement of -4.10% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is SUPERSUI going up or down today?
SUPERSUI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Liquid Staking Tokens,Sui Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is superSUI today?
The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SUPERSUI.
What makes superSUI different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Liquid Staking Tokens,Sui Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SUPERSUI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much SUPERSUI exists in the market?
There are 3216218.994 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is superSUI's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £2.4395870740380000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £0.44874545897346960000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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