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The live superSUI price today is 0.657336 USD.SUPERSUI market cap is 2,114,137 USD. Track real-time SUPERSUI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live superSUI price today is 0.657336 USD.SUPERSUI market cap is 2,114,137 USD. Track real-time SUPERSUI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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SUPERSUI Price Info

What is SUPERSUI

SUPERSUI Official Website

SUPERSUI Tokenomics

SUPERSUI Price Forecast

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superSUI Price (SUPERSUI)

Unlisted

1 SUPERSUI to USD Live Price:

$0.657724
$0.657724$0.657724
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
superSUI (SUPERSUI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:35:35 (UTC+8)

superSUI Price Today

The live superSUI (SUPERSUI) price today is $ 0.657336, with a 4.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUPERSUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.657336 per SUPERSUI.

superSUI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,114,137, with a circulating supply of 3.22M SUPERSUI. During the last 24 hours, SUPERSUI traded between $ 0.608852 (low) and $ 0.68551 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.608852.

In short-term performance, SUPERSUI moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.17.

superSUI (SUPERSUI) Market Information

$ 2.11M
$ 2.11M$ 2.11M

$ 97.17
$ 97.17$ 97.17

$ 2.11M
$ 2.11M$ 2.11M

3.22M
3.22M 3.22M

3,216,218.994
3,216,218.994 3,216,218.994

The current Market Cap of superSUI is $ 2.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.17. The circulating supply of SUPERSUI is 3.22M, with a total supply of 3216218.994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.11M.

superSUI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.608852
$ 0.608852$ 0.608852
24H Low
$ 0.68551
$ 0.68551$ 0.68551
24H High

$ 0.608852
$ 0.608852$ 0.608852

$ 0.68551
$ 0.68551$ 0.68551

$ 3.31
$ 3.31$ 3.31

$ 0.608852
$ 0.608852$ 0.608852

-0.00%

-4.10%

-4.97%

-4.97%

superSUI (SUPERSUI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of superSUI to USD was $ -0.028152357259365046.
In the past 30 days, the price change of superSUI to USD was $ -0.0869953958.
In the past 60 days, the price change of superSUI to USD was $ -0.0581689115.
In the past 90 days, the price change of superSUI to USD was $ -0.0003876178119744.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.028152357259365046-4.10%
30 Days$ -0.0869953958-13.23%
60 Days$ -0.0581689115-8.84%
90 Days$ -0.0003876178119744-0.00%

Price Prediction for superSUI

superSUI (SUPERSUI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUPERSUI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
superSUI (SUPERSUI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of superSUI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price superSUI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SUPERSUI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking superSUI Price Prediction.

What is superSUI (SUPERSUI)

METASTABLE, is a decentralized vault system deployed on the Sui network. The protocol enables users to deposit supported assets—bridged or native—and mint a stablecoin, mUSD, which is pegged to the US dollar (for example). The protocol also now supports mETH. Users can utilize meta assets in AMMs, lending platforms, and other protocols while earning mPOINTS that may translate into future token rewards distributed via airdrops. Vaults also support lending out deposited assets for increased yield and capital efficiency.

Unlike a strict 1:1 minting model, METASTABLE relies on oracle-based exchange rates (e.g., Pyth price feeds) or SUI LST exchange rates to determine the exchange rate between deposited assets and meta coins. With oracle feeds in place, the protocol can adapt to different price sources and handle a wide array of assets seamlessly. Using asset's exact on-chain exchange rate enables slippageless trades between assets supported by the vault, as opposed to slippage-prone, AMM counterparts.

Although METASTABLE currently focuses on SUI LSTs, USD-pegged stablecoins, and ETH-pegged coins, its architecture has been designed modularly to allow extending the protocol with new meta coins. One could imagine a future where METASTABLE supports the creation of other meta coins, such as mBTC.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

superSUI (SUPERSUI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Liquid Staking TokensSui Ecosystem

About superSUI

How much is superSUI worth right now?

superSUI is currently trading at £0.48447988184285280000, with a price movement of -4.10% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SUPERSUI going up or down today?

SUPERSUI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Liquid Staking Tokens,Sui Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is superSUI today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SUPERSUI.

What makes superSUI different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Liquid Staking Tokens,Sui Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SUPERSUI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SUPERSUI exists in the market?

There are 3216218.994 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is superSUI's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £2.4395870740380000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £0.44874545897346960000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About superSUI

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:35:35 (UTC+8)

superSUI (SUPERSUI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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