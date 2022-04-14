Supernova Shards Life Coin (LFC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Supernova Shards Life Coin (LFC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Supernova Shards Life Coin (LFC) Information Supernova Shards is a sci-fi sandbox survival MMORPG in an open world featuring indirect controls and an open economy with play & earn mechanics. Life Coin (LFC) serves as the main in-game currency. It is used primarily to trade items in the game world. In addition, only LFC can pay for Reborn Tech subscription, Blueprints (NFT) and earn LFS (gov tokens) via staking. Official Website: https://supernovashards.world/ Whitepaper: https://supernovashards.world/docs/supernova-shards_whitepaper.pdf

Supernova Shards Life Coin (LFC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Supernova Shards Life Coin (LFC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 11.94M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 74.97K All-Time High: $ 0.366715 All-Time Low: $ 0.00182784 Current Price: $ 0.00627692

Supernova Shards Life Coin (LFC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Supernova Shards Life Coin (LFC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LFC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LFC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

