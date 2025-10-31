SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Price Information (USD)

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SUPERIOR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SUPERIOR's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SUPERIOR has changed by -1.71% over the past hour, -6.03% over 24 hours, and -5.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SUPERIOR (SUPERIOR) Market Information

The current Market Cap of SUPERIOR is $ 370.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUPERIOR is 9.02B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 410.57K.