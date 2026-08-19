Superfluid Price Today

The live Superfluid (SUP) price today is $ 0.00569136, with a 4.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00569136 per SUP.

Superfluid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,975,238, with a circulating supply of 347.05M SUP. During the last 24 hours, SUP traded between $ 0.00536804 (low) and $ 0.00607548 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.063929, while the all-time low was $ 0.00535456.

In short-term performance, SUP moved -0.74% in the last hour and -6.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.93K.

Superfluid (SUP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.98M$ 1.98M $ 1.98M Volume (24H) $ 74.93K$ 74.93K $ 74.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.69M$ 5.69M $ 5.69M Circulation Supply 347.05M 347.05M 347.05M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Superfluid is $ 1.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.93K. The circulating supply of SUP is 347.05M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.69M.