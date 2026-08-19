Super Useless Token Price Today

The live Super Useless Token (SUT) price today is $ 0.00100784, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100784 per SUT.

Super Useless Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,387, with a circulating supply of 34.12M SUT. During the last 24 hours, SUT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.467667, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.98.

Super Useless Token (SUT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.39K$ 34.39K $ 34.39K Volume (24H) $ 1.98$ 1.98 $ 1.98 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 66.52K$ 66.52K $ 66.52K Circulation Supply 34.12M 34.12M 34.12M Total Supply 66,000,000.0 66,000,000.0 66,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Super Useless Token is $ 34.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.98. The circulating supply of SUT is 34.12M, with a total supply of 66000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.52K.