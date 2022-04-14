Super Suiyan (SUIYAN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Super Suiyan (SUIYAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Super Suiyan (SUIYAN) Information

Super Suiyan is a nostalgic trip to our anime childhood (or adulthood) with a combination of degeneracy from the web3 space. It's a fictional character who's body is inspired by the Sui chains logo which is the water drop, and it's hair is inspired by the fictional characters of the Japanese Manga series Dragonball.

The Suiyan goes Super when it levels up, which is a direct reference to the Sui networks ascend in becoming one of the top chains

Official Website:
https://suiyancoin.com

Super Suiyan (SUIYAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 517.41K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.88B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 523.45K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00207716
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00002008
Current Price:
$ 0
Super Suiyan (SUIYAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Super Suiyan (SUIYAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SUIYAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SUIYAN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.