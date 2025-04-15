Super Suiyan Price (SUIYAN)
The live price of Super Suiyan (SUIYAN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 348.30K USD. SUIYAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Super Suiyan Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Super Suiyan price change within the day is +1.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.88B USD
During today, the price change of Super Suiyan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Super Suiyan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Super Suiyan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Super Suiyan to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-42.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Super Suiyan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.74%
+1.43%
+49.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Super Suiyan is a nostalgic trip to our anime childhood (or adulthood) with a combination of degeneracy from the web3 space. It's a fictional character who's body is inspired by the Sui chains logo which is the water drop, and it's hair is inspired by the fictional characters of the Japanese Manga series Dragonball. The Suiyan goes Super when it levels up, which is a direct reference to the Sui networks ascend in becoming one of the top chains
