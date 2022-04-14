Super OETH (SUPEROETH) Tokenomics
Origin’s expansion to Base introduces a new class of supercharged LSTs to accrue value to OGN. Super OETH will be the first token of its kind to offer a high yield on ETH with minimal risk.
Instead of simply bridging Origin Ether to Base, we’ve designed a new supercharged LST that uses OETH as a building block for higher yields. Super OETH uses L2 incentives to enhance LST yield, earning far higher APYs than traditional LSTs. Our new product is the first supercharged LST, slated to launch on Base with additional L2s in the pipeline for this year.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUPEROETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUPEROETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
