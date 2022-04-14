Supa Pump (SUPA) Tokenomics
Supa Pump (SUPA) Information
The Token Minting Bot enables users to create and deploy tokens on the Solana blockchain through simple chat commands via Telegram (and soon WhatsApp). This documentation covers setup, basic usage, and platform integrations.
Try our Telegram Agent now! The Ultimate Solana Token Creator
Supa Pump Bot on Telegram and coming soon to Whatsapp
Learn how to get started with Supa Pump Bot, from prerequisites to initial setup.
Supa Pump (SUPA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Supa Pump (SUPA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Supa Pump (SUPA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Supa Pump (SUPA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUPA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUPA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SUPA's tokenomics, explore SUPA token's live price!
SUPA Price Prediction
Want to know where SUPA might be heading? Our SUPA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.