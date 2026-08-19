SunWukong Price Today

The live SunWukong (SUNWUKONG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUNWUKONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUNWUKONG.

SunWukong currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 162,328, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SUNWUKONG. During the last 24 hours, SUNWUKONG traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03674487, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUNWUKONG moved -- in the last hour and -2.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 163.91.

SunWukong (SUNWUKONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 162.33K$ 162.33K $ 162.33K Volume (24H) $ 163.91$ 163.91 $ 163.91 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 162.33K$ 162.33K $ 162.33K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SunWukong is $ 162.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 163.91. The circulating supply of SUNWUKONG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.33K.