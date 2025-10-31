sun wukong (WUKONG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000752 $ 0.00000752 $ 0.00000752 24H Low $ 0.0000086 $ 0.0000086 $ 0.0000086 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000752$ 0.00000752 $ 0.00000752 24H High $ 0.0000086$ 0.0000086 $ 0.0000086 All Time High $ 0.00101444$ 0.00101444 $ 0.00101444 Lowest Price $ 0.00000752$ 0.00000752 $ 0.00000752 Price Change (1H) +1.65% Price Change (1D) -9.29% Price Change (7D) -11.77% Price Change (7D) -11.77%

sun wukong (WUKONG) real-time price is $0.00000765. Over the past 24 hours, WUKONG traded between a low of $ 0.00000752 and a high of $ 0.0000086, showing active market volatility. WUKONG's all-time high price is $ 0.00101444, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000752.

In terms of short-term performance, WUKONG has changed by +1.65% over the past hour, -9.29% over 24 hours, and -11.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

sun wukong (WUKONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.56K$ 7.56K $ 7.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.56K$ 7.56K $ 7.56K Circulation Supply 999.71M 999.71M 999.71M Total Supply 999,707,544.173524 999,707,544.173524 999,707,544.173524

The current Market Cap of sun wukong is $ 7.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WUKONG is 999.71M, with a total supply of 999707544.173524. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.56K.