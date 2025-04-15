Sumokoin Price (SUMO)
The live price of Sumokoin (SUMO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 55.00K USD. SUMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sumokoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sumokoin price change within the day is +0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 64.98M USD
During today, the price change of Sumokoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sumokoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sumokoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sumokoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-56.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sumokoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.28%
+6.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sumokoin (スモコイン in Japanese) is a fork from Monero, one of the most respectable cryptocurrency well-known for security, privacy, untraceability and active development. Starting as an educational project, we found that it would be great to create a new coin with high level of privacy by (1) moving forward right away to Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT), (2) setting minimum transaction mixins to 12 that would make it high resistance to blockchain analysis attacks.
