SULLY (SULLY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SULLY (SULLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 00:30:30 (UTC+8)
SULLY (SULLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SULLY (SULLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 217.53K
Total Supply:
$ 849.83M
Circulating Supply:
$ 849.83M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 217.53K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00134211
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00025519
SULLY (SULLY) Information

SULLY is a catcoin designed to address several relevant verticals in the crypto ecosystem: Sully uses AI (Animal Intelligence) Sully is a RWA (Real World Animal) Sully is DeFi-nitely a cat (DeFi)

The SULLY community is focused on uplifting creators, building connections, and promoting education in the SULLY telegram.

The SULLY token is used to support artists, tip community members, and fund contests. Join the SULLY telegram to interact with the community.

Official Website:
https://sully.fun
Whitepaper:
https://sully.fun/chat

SULLY (SULLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SULLY (SULLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SULLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SULLY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SULLY's tokenomics, explore SULLY token's live price!

SULLY Price Prediction

Want to know where SULLY might be heading? Our SULLY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

