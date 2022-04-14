suitard (STD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into suitard (STD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

suitard (STD) Information Sui needs a memecoin of Culture. The suitard character is a mutated version of Mysten Labs' SuiFrens NFT collection, blending composable water and blue themed animals with dank retardios and moggers. This crossover between multiple crypto cults opens up new user markets, exciting IP and direct-to-consumer (D2C) retail opportunities, which the $STD team plans to pursue as the builds the suitard brand. Official Website: https://www.suitard.com/ Whitepaper: https://x.com/retardSuitizen/status/1837631772680389084

suitard (STD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for suitard (STD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.40K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.40K All-Time High: $ 0.03978938 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00042402

suitard (STD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of suitard (STD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

