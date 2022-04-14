Suirtle (SUIRTLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Suirtle (SUIRTLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Suirtle (SUIRTLE) Information $SUIRTLE is a meme-based token native to the Sui blockchain, designed to blend internet culture with on-chain activity. The project aims to drive user engagement through community-driven growth, gamified experiences, and ecosystem integrations with platforms like Cetus. It leverages the speed and scalability of Sui to support seamless DeFi interactions while fostering a fun, accessible entry point into the broader crypto space. Official Website: https://www.suirtle.io/

Suirtle (SUIRTLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Suirtle (SUIRTLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.06K $ 9.06K $ 9.06K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.06K $ 9.06K $ 9.06K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Suirtle (SUIRTLE) price

Suirtle (SUIRTLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Suirtle (SUIRTLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUIRTLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUIRTLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUIRTLE's tokenomics, explore SUIRTLE token's live price!

SUIRTLE Price Prediction Want to know where SUIRTLE might be heading? Our SUIRTLE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

