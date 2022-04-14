SUINAMI (NAMI) Tokenomics
SUINAMI (NAMI) Information
SUINAMI is a community based project on the SUI chain, SUI is right now very popular under the hardcore crypto community.
The name SUINAMI comes from the chain (SUI) and the name of the dog (NAMI), what creates together SUINAMI, what stand for TSUNAMI. Why TSUNAMI? Because SUI is the chain of water and TSUNAMI and water are connected. SUINAMI is based on a dog named NAMI that is imaginary. SUINAMI is a community based token where the developer pays for the marketing, ads etc etc and the community will do the raids and that's will increase the price of the token. This project does not have a real value, but maybe in the future when the price increases it will have.
SUINAMI (NAMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUINAMI (NAMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SUINAMI (NAMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SUINAMI (NAMI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NAMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NAMI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NAMI's tokenomics, explore NAMI token's live price!
NAMI Price Prediction
Want to know where NAMI might be heading? Our NAMI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.