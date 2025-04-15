Suicune Price (HSUI)
The live price of Suicune (HSUI) today is 0.001661 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 406.95K USD. HSUI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Suicune Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Suicune price change within the day is -2.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 245.00M USD
During today, the price change of Suicune to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suicune to USD was $ -0.0009225225.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suicune to USD was $ -0.0011825152.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suicune to USD was $ -0.006629604699310816.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009225225
|-55.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011825152
|-71.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006629604699310816
|-79.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Suicune: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.91%
-2.34%
+7.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Legendary Beast of SUI is believed to be both the embodiment of the north winds and compassion of pure spring waters. Suicune is the perfect mascot for the Sui Network, and is all about learning and having fun on SUI! Suicune has been embraced as the SUI network's mascot by developers, infrastructure providers, thought leaders, "KOLs", and parallel SUI projects. Suicune is an organic community token fostering a culture of being based, eliminating FUD, inclusion, curiosity, and respect.
