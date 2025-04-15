Suiba Inu Price (SUIB)
The live price of Suiba Inu (SUIB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 208.64K USD. SUIB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Suiba Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Suiba Inu price change within the day is -3.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SUIB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUIB price information.
During today, the price change of Suiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Suiba Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.00%
-3.36%
+24.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Suiba is a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, focusing on creating unique experiences in trading, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi). At the core of Suiba is SuibaBot, a Telegram-based trading bot that allows users to trade and manage SUI tokens, particularly memecoins, with ease. SuibaBot stands out for its user-friendly interface, fast transaction speeds, and advanced trading features, which include sniping, copy trading, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and more. The Suiba ecosystem also features a unique NFT collection of 2,000 rare and custom-designed NFTs. These NFTs not only serve as collectibles but unlock exclusive premium features within SuibaBot, such as reduced fees and access to upcoming advanced tools. The project thrives on community engagement, offering special giveaways, airdrops, and honorary NFTs to recognize key members and supporters. Liquidity within the Suiba ecosystem is supported by the Cetus and BlueMove platforms, where users can contribute and manage liquidity pools. Regular updates and improvements keep the ecosystem evolving, with recent advancements like the speed update, which leverages a dedicated node to enhance transaction efficiency. Looking ahead, Suiba is set to release v2, which promises to bring even more powerful features and tools, solidifying its place in the SUI ecosystem. As Suiba continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering value to its community through innovative features, user empowerment, and constant development.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SUIB to VND
₫--
|1 SUIB to AUD
A$--
|1 SUIB to GBP
￡--
|1 SUIB to EUR
€--
|1 SUIB to USD
$--
|1 SUIB to MYR
RM--
|1 SUIB to TRY
₺--
|1 SUIB to JPY
¥--
|1 SUIB to RUB
₽--
|1 SUIB to INR
₹--
|1 SUIB to IDR
Rp--
|1 SUIB to KRW
₩--
|1 SUIB to PHP
₱--
|1 SUIB to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SUIB to BRL
R$--
|1 SUIB to CAD
C$--
|1 SUIB to BDT
৳--
|1 SUIB to NGN
₦--
|1 SUIB to UAH
₴--
|1 SUIB to VES
Bs--
|1 SUIB to PKR
Rs--
|1 SUIB to KZT
₸--
|1 SUIB to THB
฿--
|1 SUIB to TWD
NT$--
|1 SUIB to AED
د.إ--
|1 SUIB to CHF
Fr--
|1 SUIB to HKD
HK$--
|1 SUIB to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SUIB to MXN
$--