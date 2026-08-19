SuiAI Price Today

The live SuiAI (SUAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUAI.

SuiAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 162,348, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SUAI. During the last 24 hours, SUAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.065232, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUAI moved -0.36% in the last hour and +5.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 269.92.

SuiAI (SUAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 162.35K$ 162.35K $ 162.35K Volume (24H) $ 269.92$ 269.92 $ 269.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 162.35K$ 162.35K $ 162.35K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SuiAI is $ 162.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 269.92. The circulating supply of SUAI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.35K.