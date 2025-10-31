The live Sui DePIN price today is 0 USD. Track real-time SUIDEPIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUIDEPIN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Sui DePIN price today is 0 USD. Track real-time SUIDEPIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUIDEPIN price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SUIDEPIN

SUIDEPIN Price Info

SUIDEPIN Official Website

SUIDEPIN Tokenomics

SUIDEPIN Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Sui DePIN Logo

Sui DePIN Price (SUIDEPIN)

Unlisted

1 SUIDEPIN to USD Live Price:

--
----
+0.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:04:50 (UTC+8)

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02374623
$ 0.02374623$ 0.02374623

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.01%

+0.21%

-30.23%

-30.23%

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SUIDEPIN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SUIDEPIN's all-time high price is $ 0.02374623, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SUIDEPIN has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.21% over 24 hours, and -30.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Market Information

$ 48.53K
$ 48.53K$ 48.53K

--
----

$ 48.53K
$ 48.53K$ 48.53K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sui DePIN is $ 48.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUIDEPIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.53K.

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Sui DePIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sui DePIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sui DePIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sui DePIN to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.21%
30 Days$ 0+3.85%
60 Days$ 0-50.40%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN)

SUI DEPIN is the first modular data AI network—that we proudly call the AI Layer of the Internet. Our main goal is to enable billions of devices, AI agents, and data owners to securely transact and monetize their data. But beyond the technical jargon, SUI DEPIN is about creating a fair, decentralized, and scalable ecosystem that empowers users and businesses alike.

At its core, SUI DEPIN is a decentralized infrastructure that transforms unused internet bandwidth and data resources into valuable assets. Imagine a global network where devices and users contribute their bandwidth and processing power in exchange for rewards. This creates an ecosystem that benefits everyone—users, businesses, and the entire AI landscape.Our network is powered by over 1.5 million active nodes, spread across the globe. These nodes allow us to handle massive amounts of data daily, enabling us to scrape hundreds of thousands of records from websites efficiently and securely.

Every node in our network acts as a proxy which we can utilize to gather any kind of publicly available data. Our self developed AI algorithms allows us and our clients to extract the data from the website without creating any additional software. We can just describe what kind of data we are looking for and the algorithm can easily extract this data from crawled html code. Also having 1.5 million active nodes makes our network restriction proof which means we can scrape data worldwide no matter which country operates the servers. Our infrastructure solution solves a huge problem AI and BIg Data companies have. They need tremendous amounts of data to work on their models. Getting this data is getting harder and harder and requires to hire at least few experts in the field. Our solution currently can automize 99% of the work and allow the startups to get the same datasets as their big competitors.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Resource

Official Website

Sui DePIN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Sui DePIN.

Check the Sui DePIN price prediction now!

SUIDEPIN to Local Currencies

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUIDEPIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN)

How much is Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) worth today?
The live SUIDEPIN price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SUIDEPIN to USD price?
The current price of SUIDEPIN to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Sui DePIN?
The market cap for SUIDEPIN is $ 48.53K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SUIDEPIN?
The circulating supply of SUIDEPIN is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SUIDEPIN?
SUIDEPIN achieved an ATH price of 0.02374623 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SUIDEPIN?
SUIDEPIN saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of SUIDEPIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SUIDEPIN is -- USD.
Will SUIDEPIN go higher this year?
SUIDEPIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SUIDEPIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:04:50 (UTC+8)

Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,737.84
$107,737.84$107,737.84

+0.02%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,775.00
$3,775.00$3,775.00

+0.03%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02484
$0.02484$0.02484

-0.83%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$184.99
$184.99$184.99

-0.04%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9999
$0.9999$0.9999

0.00%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,775.00
$3,775.00$3,775.00

+0.03%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,737.84
$107,737.84$107,737.84

+0.02%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$184.99
$184.99$184.99

-0.04%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4560
$2.4560$2.4560

+0.08%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18076
$0.18076$0.18076

+0.04%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.005250
$0.005250$0.005250

+5.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.01531
$0.01531$0.01531

+53.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003001
$0.0003001$0.0003001

+380.16%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020000
$0.0020000$0.0020000

+2,122.22%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020000
$0.0020000$0.0020000

+2,122.22%

SHIBBABY Logo

SHIBBABY

SHIBBABY

$0.00000000000000000000000091
$0.00000000000000000000000091$0.00000000000000000000000091

+51.66%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000000000269
$0.00000000000000000269$0.00000000000000000269

+7.60%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000055
$0.000000000000000000000055$0.000000000000000000000055

+17.02%

DGGO Logo

DGGO

DGGO

$0.000001661
$0.000001661$0.000001661

+10.65%