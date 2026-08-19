SUI Agents Price (SUIAI)
The live SUI Agents (SUIAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUIAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUIAI.
SUI Agents currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,731.93, with a circulating supply of 66.79M SUIAI. During the last 24 hours, SUIAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.375199, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SUIAI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.08.
The current Market Cap of SUI Agents is $ 14.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.08. The circulating supply of SUIAI is 66.79M, with a total supply of 66785500.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.73K.
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During today, the price change of SUI Agents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUI Agents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUI Agents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUI Agents to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.60%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of SUI Agents could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SUI Agents: Bridging Generative AI and Web3
Step into the $10 trillion AI economy with SUI Agents, the platform where Sui developers and traders connect to the future of AI and blockchain innovation.
One-Click AI-Agents Deployment Easily launch, use, and trade AI Agents with a single click. Every AI Agent is tokenized, paired with $SuiAi, and locked into the project's liquidity pools
Funding Mechanism The top-rated project is tokenized and paired with the ecosystem's native token ($SuiAi) for trading purposes. This Funding Mechanism supports the ecosystem, and a portion of raised project funds will be automatically exchanged to the $SuiAi and locked into the project's LP
Main Highlights:
AI-Agents generation from Twitter/X Ai- Agents Marketplace AI-driven chats ranked by relevance and popularity Community Rating System
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is today's price of SUI Agents (SUIAI)?
The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of SUIAI are in circulation?
The circulating supply of SUIAI is 66785500.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own SUI Agents?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of SUIAI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of SUI Agents today?
The market capitalization stands at £10857.9534754177140000, positioning SUI Agents at rank #6800 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is SUIAI being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of SUI Agents?
The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,Sui Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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