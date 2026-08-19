stUSDT Staked USDT Price Today

The live stUSDT Staked USDT (STUSDT) price today is $ 0.986761, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current STUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.986761 per STUSDT.

stUSDT Staked USDT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 62,069,903, with a circulating supply of 62.90M STUSDT. During the last 24 hours, STUSDT traded between $ 0.980241 (low) and $ 0.98676 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.01, while the all-time low was $ 0.159659.

In short-term performance, STUSDT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 135.99.

stUSDT Staked USDT (STUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 62.07M$ 62.07M $ 62.07M Volume (24H) $ 135.99$ 135.99 $ 135.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.07M$ 62.07M $ 62.07M Circulation Supply 62.90M 62.90M 62.90M Total Supply 62,904,950.16452321 62,904,950.16452321 62,904,950.16452321

The current Market Cap of stUSDT Staked USDT is $ 62.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 135.99. The circulating supply of STUSDT is 62.90M, with a total supply of 62904950.16452321. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.07M.