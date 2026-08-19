stUSDT Staked USDT Price (STUSDT)
The live stUSDT Staked USDT (STUSDT) price today is $ 0.986761, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current STUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.986761 per STUSDT.
stUSDT Staked USDT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 62,069,903, with a circulating supply of 62.90M STUSDT. During the last 24 hours, STUSDT traded between $ 0.980241 (low) and $ 0.98676 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.01, while the all-time low was $ 0.159659.
In short-term performance, STUSDT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 135.99.
The current Market Cap of stUSDT Staked USDT is $ 62.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 135.99. The circulating supply of STUSDT is 62.90M, with a total supply of 62904950.16452321. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.07M.
+0.00%
-0.61%
+0.19%
+0.19%
During today, the price change of stUSDT Staked USDT to USD was $ -0.006044677719674429.
In the past 30 days, the price change of stUSDT Staked USDT to USD was $ -0.0098177785.
In the past 60 days, the price change of stUSDT Staked USDT to USD was $ -0.0107670426.
In the past 90 days, the price change of stUSDT Staked USDT to USD was $ +0.0000071343485988.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.006044677719674429
|-0.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0098177785
|-0.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0107670426
|-1.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000071343485988
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of stUSDT Staked USDT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
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What is the current market price of stUSDT Staked USDT?
stUSDT Staked USDT is valued at £0.72727775853921780000, moving -0.61% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does STUSDT have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of STUSDT. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is stUSDT Staked USDT on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of STUSDT?
The circulating supply stands at 62904950.16452321, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for stUSDT Staked USDT?
stUSDT Staked USDT generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does STUSDT perform relative to Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tron Ecosystem,Liquid Staking competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tron Ecosystem,Liquid Staking segment, STUSDT's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
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