STUPID INU is a meme coin that features a cartoonish, orange Shiba Inu dog with a dopey, half-smiling expression and red exclamation marks, evoking a "stupid" or clueless vibe on a yellow background. The main idea behind it is to embrace the concept of being "stupid" and turn it from something negative into a positive and fun feeling, by making the community unite over saying or doing something that would generally be perceived as unintelligent, but here it gets completely flipped upside down, and it is welcomed with open arms.