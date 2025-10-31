STUPID INU (STUPID) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0068393$ 0.0068393 $ 0.0068393 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.34% Price Change (1D) -16.07% Price Change (7D) -3.55% Price Change (7D) -3.55%

STUPID INU (STUPID) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, STUPID traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. STUPID's all-time high price is $ 0.0068393, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, STUPID has changed by -0.34% over the past hour, -16.07% over 24 hours, and -3.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

STUPID INU (STUPID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 177.05K$ 177.05K $ 177.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 177.05K$ 177.05K $ 177.05K Circulation Supply 999.48M 999.48M 999.48M Total Supply 999,478,653.763201 999,478,653.763201 999,478,653.763201

The current Market Cap of STUPID INU is $ 177.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STUPID is 999.48M, with a total supply of 999478653.763201. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 177.05K.