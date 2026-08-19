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The live strkBTC price today is 64,727 USD.STRKBTC market cap is 6,250,920 USD. Track real-time STRKBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live strkBTC price today is 64,727 USD.STRKBTC market cap is 6,250,920 USD. Track real-time STRKBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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STRKBTC Price Info

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strkBTC Price (STRKBTC)

Unlisted

1 STRKBTC to USD Live Price:

$64,597
$64,597$64,597
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
strkBTC (STRKBTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:31:27 (UTC+8)

strkBTC Price Today

The live strkBTC (STRKBTC) price today is $ 64,727, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRKBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 64,727 per STRKBTC.

strkBTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,250,920, with a circulating supply of 96.62 STRKBTC. During the last 24 hours, STRKBTC traded between $ 63,675 (low) and $ 65,406 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 83,085, while the all-time low was $ 55,598.

In short-term performance, STRKBTC moved +0.04% in the last hour and -0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 578.63K.

strkBTC (STRKBTC) Market Information

$ 6.25M
$ 6.25M$ 6.25M

$ 578.63K
$ 578.63K$ 578.63K

$ 6.25M
$ 6.25M$ 6.25M

96.62
96.62 96.62

96.62
96.62 96.62

The current Market Cap of strkBTC is $ 6.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 578.63K. The circulating supply of STRKBTC is 96.62, with a total supply of 96.62. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.25M.

strkBTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 63,675
$ 63,675$ 63,675
24H Low
$ 65,406
$ 65,406$ 65,406
24H High

$ 63,675
$ 63,675$ 63,675

$ 65,406
$ 65,406$ 65,406

$ 83,085
$ 83,085$ 83,085

$ 55,598
$ 55,598$ 55,598

+0.04%

+0.84%

-0.38%

-0.38%

strkBTC (STRKBTC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of strkBTC to USD was $ +540.22.
In the past 30 days, the price change of strkBTC to USD was $ -3,291.9893292000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of strkBTC to USD was $ +2,413.4821217000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of strkBTC to USD was $ -26.27424062665.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +540.22+0.84%
30 Days$ -3,291.9893292000-5.08%
60 Days$ +2,413.4821217000+3.73%
90 Days$ -26.27424062665-0.00%

Price Prediction for strkBTC

strkBTC (STRKBTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STRKBTC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
strkBTC (STRKBTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of strkBTC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price strkBTC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STRKBTC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking strkBTC Price Prediction.

What is strkBTC (STRKBTC)

strkBTC is a privacy-focused Bitcoin token on Starknet. It's an ERC20 token backed 1:1 by real BTC locked on the Bitcoin network, redeemable at any time. The core idea is to solve one of Bitcoin's oldest contradictions: it's the most sovereign money ever created, yet every transaction, your balances, counterparties, payment history, contracts , is permanently visible to anyone on the public ledger. strkBTC gives Bitcoin holders the ability to transact privately without giving up Bitcoin's underlying verifiability.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About strkBTC

What is the current price of strkBTC?

strkBTC is priced at £47706.08838104460000, shifting 0.84% today.

How fast is the STRKBTC community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect strkBTC's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Starknet Ecosystem,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is STRKBTC's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does STRKBTC compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £61236.58369983300000 and ATL is £40977.69249014040000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 96.62 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About strkBTC

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:31:27 (UTC+8)

strkBTC (STRKBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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