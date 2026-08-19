strkBTC Price Today

The live strkBTC (STRKBTC) price today is $ 64,727, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRKBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 64,727 per STRKBTC.

strkBTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,250,920, with a circulating supply of 96.62 STRKBTC. During the last 24 hours, STRKBTC traded between $ 63,675 (low) and $ 65,406 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 83,085, while the all-time low was $ 55,598.

In short-term performance, STRKBTC moved +0.04% in the last hour and -0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 578.63K.

strkBTC (STRKBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.25M$ 6.25M $ 6.25M Volume (24H) $ 578.63K$ 578.63K $ 578.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.25M$ 6.25M $ 6.25M Circulation Supply 96.62 96.62 96.62 Total Supply 96.62 96.62 96.62

The current Market Cap of strkBTC is $ 6.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 578.63K. The circulating supply of STRKBTC is 96.62, with a total supply of 96.62. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.25M.