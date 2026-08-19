StrikeX Price Today

The live StrikeX (STRX) price today is $ 0.01860067, with a 3.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01860067 per STRX.

StrikeX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,367,459, with a circulating supply of 879.95M STRX. During the last 24 hours, STRX traded between $ 0.01743752 (low) and $ 0.02089172 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.332212, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STRX moved +0.88% in the last hour and -4.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.97K.

StrikeX (STRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.37M$ 16.37M $ 16.37M Volume (24H) $ 22.97K$ 22.97K $ 22.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.37M$ 16.37M $ 16.37M Circulation Supply 879.95M 879.95M 879.95M Total Supply 879,949,008.343777 879,949,008.343777 879,949,008.343777

The current Market Cap of StrikeX is $ 16.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.97K. The circulating supply of STRX is 879.95M, with a total supply of 879949008.343777. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.37M.