Striker League (MBS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Striker League (MBS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 23:46:22 (UTC+8)
Striker League (MBS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Striker League (MBS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 559.65K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 625.44M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 894.81K
All-Time High:
$ 2.58
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00089482
Striker League (MBS) Information

LINEUP Games is the next-gen esports metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn.

LINEUP Games combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana, Base, TON, KAIA blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.

Play in Three Modes:

  1. Player vs Environment: Training mode played against the computer
  2. Player vs Player: Classic game where each team is controlled by users
  3. Team vs Team: Each team is controlled and played by multiple users
Official Website:
https://www.lineupgames.io/
Whitepaper:
http://lineupgames.gitbook.io/lineupgames

Striker League (MBS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Striker League (MBS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MBS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MBS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MBS's tokenomics, explore MBS token's live price!

MBS Price Prediction

Want to know where MBS might be heading? Our MBS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

