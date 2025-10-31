Striker League (MBS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00126967 24H Low $ 0.0013347 24H High All Time High $ 2.58 Lowest Price $ 0.00118621 Price Change (1H) -1.51% Price Change (1D) -0.43% Price Change (7D) -0.84%

Striker League (MBS) real-time price is $0.00129703. Over the past 24 hours, MBS traded between a low of $ 0.00126967 and a high of $ 0.0013347, showing active market volatility. MBS's all-time high price is $ 2.58, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00118621.

In terms of short-term performance, MBS has changed by -1.51% over the past hour, -0.43% over 24 hours, and -0.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Striker League (MBS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 811.21K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.30M Circulation Supply 625.44M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Striker League is $ 811.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MBS is 625.44M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.30M.