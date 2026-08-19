Striker Price Today

The live Striker (STKRI) price today is $ 0.302903, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKRI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.302903 per STKRI.

Striker currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,940,938, with a circulating supply of 52.63M STKRI. During the last 24 hours, STKRI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.341653, while the all-time low was $ 0.277162.

In short-term performance, STKRI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.01K.

Striker (STKRI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.94M$ 15.94M $ 15.94M Volume (24H) $ 8.01K$ 8.01K $ 8.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 302.90M$ 302.90M $ 302.90M Circulation Supply 52.63M 52.63M 52.63M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Striker is $ 15.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.01K. The circulating supply of STKRI is 52.63M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 302.90M.