StrikeBit AI Price Today

The live StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) price today is $ 0.00252967, with a 8.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRIKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00252967 per STRIKE.

StrikeBit AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 530,894, with a circulating supply of 209.90M STRIKE. During the last 24 hours, STRIKE traded between $ 0.00220327 (low) and $ 0.00305918 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1439, while the all-time low was $ 0.00207266.

In short-term performance, STRIKE moved +1.56% in the last hour and -61.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.29K.

StrikeBit AI (STRIKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 530.89K$ 530.89K $ 530.89K Volume (24H) $ 70.29K$ 70.29K $ 70.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.06M$ 5.06M $ 5.06M Circulation Supply 209.90M 209.90M 209.90M Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of StrikeBit AI is $ 530.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.29K. The circulating supply of STRIKE is 209.90M, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.06M.