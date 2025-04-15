Streamr Price (DATA)
The live price of Streamr (DATA) today is 0.01515737 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.62M USD. DATA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Streamr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Streamr price change within the day is +1.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 767.12M USD
During today, the price change of Streamr to USD was $ +0.00029247.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Streamr to USD was $ -0.0032438590.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Streamr to USD was $ -0.0063040547.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Streamr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00029247
|+1.97%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0032438590
|-21.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0063040547
|-41.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Streamr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.45%
+1.97%
+7.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Streamr is building decentralized infrastructure for real-time data. Our goal is to enable data to be transported, shared, and monetised securely and scalably without intermediaries. By facilitating new types of data pipelines and ecosystems, we support and accelerate the birth of the Web 3.0, in which decentralized applications can securely exchange data and value.
