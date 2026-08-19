Streamex GLDY Price Today

The live Streamex GLDY (GLDY) price today is $ 4,332.05, with a 1.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLDY to USD conversion rate is $ 4,332.05 per GLDY.

Streamex GLDY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,332,870, with a circulating supply of 3.08K GLDY. During the last 24 hours, GLDY traded between $ 4,332.05 (low) and $ 4,421.35 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,428.29, while the all-time low was $ 3,999.46.

In short-term performance, GLDY moved 0.00% in the last hour and -1.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Streamex GLDY (GLDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.33M$ 13.33M $ 13.33M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.33M$ 13.33M $ 13.33M Circulation Supply 3.08K 3.08K 3.08K Total Supply 3,077.727598 3,077.727598 3,077.727598

The current Market Cap of Streamex GLDY is $ 13.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GLDY is 3.08K, with a total supply of 3077.727598. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.33M.