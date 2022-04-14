Strawberry AI (BERRY) Information

Strawberry AI - Connecting agents to DeFAI

Strawberry AI is an advanced AI-powered, crypto-centric search engine. It is multi-modal by default and a primitive towards artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Multi-agent collaboration [2] in Strawberry AI involves multiple agents working together to achieve complex goals. This collaboration can take various forms depending on the nature and requirements of the tasks. Effective collaboration ensures that tasks are completed efficiently and accurately.