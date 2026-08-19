Strategy PP Variable xStock Price Today

The live Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) price today is $ 100.83, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRCX to USD conversion rate is $ 100.83 per STRCX.

Strategy PP Variable xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 150,382,402, with a circulating supply of 1.49M STRCX. During the last 24 hours, STRCX traded between $ 99.38 (low) and $ 101.91 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 139.97, while the all-time low was $ 73.0.

In short-term performance, STRCX moved +0.19% in the last hour and -0.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 111.47K.

Strategy PP Variable xStock (STRCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 150.38M$ 150.38M $ 150.38M Volume (24H) $ 111.47K$ 111.47K $ 111.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 281.51M$ 281.51M $ 281.51M Circulation Supply 1.49M 1.49M 1.49M Total Supply 2,792,107.131424044 2,792,107.131424044 2,792,107.131424044

The current Market Cap of Strategy PP Variable xStock is $ 150.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 111.47K. The circulating supply of STRCX is 1.49M, with a total supply of 2792107.131424044. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 281.51M.