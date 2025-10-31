Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00053687 $ 0.00053687 $ 0.00053687 24H Low $ 0.00058891 $ 0.00058891 $ 0.00058891 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00053687$ 0.00053687 $ 0.00053687 24H High $ 0.00058891$ 0.00058891 $ 0.00058891 All Time High $ 0.283912$ 0.283912 $ 0.283912 Lowest Price $ 0.00021677$ 0.00021677 $ 0.00021677 Price Change (1H) -0.31% Price Change (1D) +5.03% Price Change (7D) +29.39% Price Change (7D) +29.39%

Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) real-time price is $0.00056615. Over the past 24 hours, SΞR traded between a low of $ 0.00053687 and a high of $ 0.00058891, showing active market volatility. SΞR's all-time high price is $ 0.283912, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00021677.

In terms of short-term performance, SΞR has changed by -0.31% over the past hour, +5.03% over 24 hours, and +29.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.62K$ 56.62K $ 56.62K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.62K$ 56.62K $ 56.62K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Strategic ETH Reserve is $ 56.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SΞR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.62K.