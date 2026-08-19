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The live Strategic Bitcoin Reserve price today is 0.01855965 USD.SBR market cap is 390,519 USD. Track real-time SBR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Strategic Bitcoin Reserve price today is 0.01855965 USD.SBR market cap is 390,519 USD. Track real-time SBR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Logo

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Price (SBR)

Unlisted

1 SBR to USD Live Price:

$0.01855961
$0.01855961$0.01855961
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:27:04 (UTC+8)

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Price Today

The live Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) price today is $ 0.01855965, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current SBR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01855965 per SBR.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 390,519, with a circulating supply of 21.04M SBR. During the last 24 hours, SBR traded between $ 0.01831422 (low) and $ 0.01855964 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.01428915.

In short-term performance, SBR moved +0.00% in the last hour and +7.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 394.85K.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) Market Information

$ 390.52K
$ 390.52K$ 390.52K

$ 394.85K
$ 394.85K$ 394.85K

$ 390.52K
$ 390.52K$ 390.52K

21.04M
21.04M 21.04M

21,042,069.0
21,042,069.0 21,042,069.0

The current Market Cap of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is $ 390.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 394.85K. The circulating supply of SBR is 21.04M, with a total supply of 21042069.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 390.52K.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01831422
$ 0.01831422$ 0.01831422
24H Low
$ 0.01855964
$ 0.01855964$ 0.01855964
24H High

$ 0.01831422
$ 0.01831422$ 0.01831422

$ 0.01855964
$ 0.01855964$ 0.01855964

$ 4.31
$ 4.31$ 4.31

$ 0.01428915
$ 0.01428915$ 0.01428915

+0.00%

+0.89%

+7.99%

+7.99%

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to USD was $ +0.00016395.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to USD was $ -0.0000581603.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to USD was $ -0.0045348556.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to USD was $ +0.000000688332058396.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00016395+0.89%
30 Days$ -0.0000581603-0.31%
60 Days$ -0.0045348556-24.43%
90 Days$ +0.000000688332058396+0.00%

Price Prediction for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SBR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SBR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Price Prediction.

What is Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR)

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) is a meme token designed to capitalize on the growing trend of Bitcoin's dominance and the power of decentralized finance (DeFi). It embodies the concept of securing financial sovereignty through a playful yet strategic approach, combining the meme culture with a reserve currency narrative. The token aims to provide holders with a fun, community-driven ecosystem while emphasizing Bitcoin’s long-term store-of-value potential.

SBR is more than just a meme—it’s a nod to the idea that decentralized, community-focused tokens can harness the strength of Bitcoin as a symbol of digital gold, combining meme power with serious investment potential. The project encourages participation, rewards holders, and fosters a loyal community of Bitcoin enthusiasts and meme lovers alike.

Whether you're in it for the memes, the innovation, or the Bitcoin connection, Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) offers a playful yet strategic way to engage with the crypto space.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMemePolitiFi

About Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

What is the current price of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve?

The live price of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) is £0.0136791185011085700000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Strategic Bitcoin Reserve positioned in the market?

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve currently sits at market rank #3504, supported by a market capitalization of £287826.31557892620000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SBR?

The circulating supply of SBR is 21042069.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve?

During the last 24 hours, Strategic Bitcoin Reserve traded within a range of £0.0134982279102985560000 (24-hour low) and £0.0136791111307548720000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Strategic Bitcoin Reserve from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve reached an all-time high of £3.1766224438380000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.0105316089543776700000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SBR trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve?

The current price movement of 0.89% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,PolitiFi. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:27:04 (UTC+8)

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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