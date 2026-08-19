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The live Strata Senior USDe price today is 1.028 USD.SRUSDE market cap is 56,052,025 USD. Track real-time SRUSDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Strata Senior USDe price today is 1.028 USD.SRUSDE market cap is 56,052,025 USD. Track real-time SRUSDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Strata Senior USDe Logo

Strata Senior USDe Price (SRUSDE)

Unlisted

1 SRUSDE to USD Live Price:

$1.028
$1.028$1.028
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:26:50 (UTC+8)

Strata Senior USDe Price Today

The live Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) price today is $ 1.028, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.028 per SRUSDE.

Strata Senior USDe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,052,025, with a circulating supply of 54.51M SRUSDE. During the last 24 hours, SRUSDE traded between $ 1.028 (low) and $ 1.029 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.034, while the all-time low was $ 0.51195.

In short-term performance, SRUSDE moved -0.01% in the last hour and -0.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 493.99.

Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Market Information

$ 56.05M
$ 56.05M$ 56.05M

$ 493.99
$ 493.99$ 493.99

$ 56.05M
$ 56.05M$ 56.05M

54.51M
54.51M 54.51M

54,510,344.77509893
54,510,344.77509893 54,510,344.77509893

The current Market Cap of Strata Senior USDe is $ 56.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 493.99. The circulating supply of SRUSDE is 54.51M, with a total supply of 54510344.77509893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.05M.

Strata Senior USDe Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.028
$ 1.028$ 1.028
24H Low
$ 1.029
$ 1.029$ 1.029
24H High

$ 1.028
$ 1.028$ 1.028

$ 1.029
$ 1.029$ 1.029

$ 1.034
$ 1.034$ 1.034

$ 0.51195
$ 0.51195$ 0.51195

-0.01%

-0.01%

-0.04%

-0.04%

Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Strata Senior USDe to USD was $ -0.000188270693624037.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Strata Senior USDe to USD was $ +0.0025161328.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Strata Senior USDe to USD was $ +0.0087745968.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Strata Senior USDe to USD was $ -0.0002814497454364.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000188270693624037-0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0025161328+0.24%
60 Days$ +0.0087745968+0.85%
90 Days$ -0.0002814497454364-0.00%

Price Prediction for Strata Senior USDe

Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SRUSDE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Strata Senior USDe could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Strata Senior USDe will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SRUSDE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Strata Senior USDe Price Prediction.

What is Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE)

Strata is a generalized risk-tranching protocol that brings structured yield products to any on-chain or off-chain yield strategy by splitting yield into tokenized senior and junior tranches, each tailored to distinct risk–reward profiles.

Senior tranche is essentially an over-collateralized, yield-bearing asset that offers minimum guaranteed yield at a benchmark rate and is protected against underlying counterparty credit risk, with coverage provided by the junior tranche. It is designed for risk-averse investors looking for safer, more predictable yields on digital dollars that outperform T-bill rates, Aave lending yield, Sky Savings etc. where conservative capital in DeFi typically resides today.

Junior tranche is a liquid investment product and serves as a market-priced insurance fund that underwrites underlying strategy’s underperformance against the benchmark rate and counterparty credit risk. It is well-suited for users with a more aggressive risk profile, including DeFi-native power users, hedge funds, and yield farmers who seek higher yields and have a slightly higher risk tolerance.

Strata’s dual-token design introduces a meaningful shift in risk management by splitting yield and risk exposure into distinct senior and junior tranches. By transforming the underlying yield strategy into risk-tiered tranches, allowing different types of investors to access yield based on their risk appetite, Strata is redefining how on-chain or off-chain yield is accessed, managed, and scaled across DeFi.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemStrata EcosystemSynthetic Asset

About Strata Senior USDe

What is the current market price of Strata Senior USDe?

Strata Senior USDe is valued at £0.75767236015440000, moving -0.01% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does SRUSDE have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SRUSDE. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Strata Senior USDe on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of SRUSDE?

The circulating supply stands at 54510344.77509893, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Strata Senior USDe?

Strata Senior USDe generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does SRUSDE perform relative to Synthetic Asset,Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Yield-Bearing Tokens,Strata Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Synthetic Asset,Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Yield-Bearing Tokens,Strata Ecosystem segment, SRUSDE's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Strata Senior USDe

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:26:50 (UTC+8)

Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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