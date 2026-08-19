Strata Senior USDe Price Today

The live Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) price today is $ 1.028, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.028 per SRUSDE.

Strata Senior USDe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,052,025, with a circulating supply of 54.51M SRUSDE. During the last 24 hours, SRUSDE traded between $ 1.028 (low) and $ 1.029 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.034, while the all-time low was $ 0.51195.

In short-term performance, SRUSDE moved -0.01% in the last hour and -0.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 493.99.

Strata Senior USDe (SRUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.05M$ 56.05M $ 56.05M Volume (24H) $ 493.99$ 493.99 $ 493.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.05M$ 56.05M $ 56.05M Circulation Supply 54.51M 54.51M 54.51M Total Supply 54,510,344.77509893 54,510,344.77509893 54,510,344.77509893

The current Market Cap of Strata Senior USDe is $ 56.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 493.99. The circulating supply of SRUSDE is 54.51M, with a total supply of 54510344.77509893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.05M.