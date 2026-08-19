Strata Junior USDe Price Today

The live Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) price today is $ 1.07, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.07 per JRUSDE.

Strata Junior USDe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,850,158, with a circulating supply of 6.40M JRUSDE. During the last 24 hours, JRUSDE traded between $ 1.07 (low) and $ 1.07 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.07, while the all-time low was $ 0.997969.

In short-term performance, JRUSDE moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 385.84.

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.85M$ 6.85M $ 6.85M Volume (24H) $ 385.84$ 385.84 $ 385.84 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.85M$ 6.85M $ 6.85M Circulation Supply 6.40M 6.40M 6.40M Total Supply 6,402,204.990899227 6,402,204.990899227 6,402,204.990899227

The current Market Cap of Strata Junior USDe is $ 6.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 385.84. The circulating supply of JRUSDE is 6.40M, with a total supply of 6402204.990899227. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.85M.