Strata Junior USDat Price Today

The live Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) price today is $ 0.406592, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRUSDAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.406592 per JRUSDAT.

Strata Junior USDat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,497,764, with a circulating supply of 3.68M JRUSDAT. During the last 24 hours, JRUSDAT traded between $ 0.406562 (low) and $ 0.418727 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.435311, while the all-time low was $ 0.239072.

In short-term performance, JRUSDAT moved +0.00% in the last hour and -4.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.50M$ 1.50M $ 1.50M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.50M$ 1.50M $ 1.50M Circulation Supply 3.68M 3.68M 3.68M Total Supply 3,683,701.415642964 3,683,701.415642964 3,683,701.415642964

The current Market Cap of Strata Junior USDat is $ 1.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of JRUSDAT is 3.68M, with a total supply of 3683701.415642964. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.50M.