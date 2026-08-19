Strata Junior NUSD Price Today

The live Strata Junior NUSD (JRNUSD) price today is $ 1.12, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRNUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.12 per JRNUSD.

Strata Junior NUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 308,061, with a circulating supply of 275.45K JRNUSD. During the last 24 hours, JRNUSD traded between $ 1.12 (low) and $ 1.12 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.12, while the all-time low was $ 1.11.

In short-term performance, JRNUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Strata Junior NUSD (JRNUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 308.06K$ 308.06K $ 308.06K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 308.06K$ 308.06K $ 308.06K Circulation Supply 275.45K 275.45K 275.45K Total Supply 275,451.687324428 275,451.687324428 275,451.687324428

The current Market Cap of Strata Junior NUSD is $ 308.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of JRNUSD is 275.45K, with a total supply of 275451.687324428. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 308.06K.