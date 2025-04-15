StormX Price (STMX)
The live price of StormX (STMX) today is 0.00337102 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.26M USD. STMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StormX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- StormX price change within the day is -1.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the STMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STMX price information.
During today, the price change of StormX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StormX to USD was $ -0.0002126955.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StormX to USD was $ -0.0009558321.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StormX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002126955
|-6.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009558321
|-28.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of StormX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-1.05%
+5.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
STORM is an ERC20-compliant token which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. CEO, and co-founder, Simon Yu, evolved this digital currency from an app called BitMaker, he and co-founder, Calvin Hsieh, worked on in 2014. BitMaker allowed users to send money without transaction fees which was the main reason this app experienced high growth volumes. A new feature called BitTask was introduced which allowed users to trade their time and effort for trying out new products in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum. This feature is now the STORM Play App and has experienced massive growth since its launch in Feb 2017. The vision the founders have for STORM is beyond just an ordinary Cryptocurrency. They aim to create a marketplace for decentralized marketplace for tasks which will be called the “Storm Market”. “The Storm Market will operate similar to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store in that it will serve as a platform where Storm Makers and Storm Players can create and accept tasks using smart contracts powered and paid for with STORM tokens.” The team is confident of the success of the app as it strongly relies on the give and takes model. By completing relatively easy and enjoyable tasks, users can potentially earn quite a bit of STORM, Ethereum or even Bitcoin. Storm Market is targeting the freelancing industry around micro-tasks. Currently, there are identified competitors in the market like Upwork, Mechanical Turk, etc. which are circulating huge amount of money through their platform with existing inefficiencies that ultimately creates hurdles for the freelancers. They deduct huge amount from their users earning by charging 40% of transaction cost. The Storm market is striving to resolve the problems by providing following benefits, such as as compared to traditional micro-task marketplaces, they will charge reduce transaction fees. Besides, they Eliminate the interruption of any middlemen between buyers and sellers. Storm Market is a gamified micro-task marketplace that enables users to earn by completing different tasks. The company is expanding its platform by creating decentralized storm market by incorporating blockchain technology. In storm market, people can use their skills and talents to accomplish various tasks and get good rewards for it in the form of tokens. In short, a company is aiming to operate decentralized platform where anyone can offer or engage in tasks by utilizing blockchain based smart contracts supported by tokens (ERC-20). Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Storm Token.
|1 STMX to VND
₫86.43632382
|1 STMX to AUD
A$0.0053262116
|1 STMX to GBP
￡0.002528265
|1 STMX to EUR
€0.0029664976
|1 STMX to USD
$0.00337102
|1 STMX to MYR
RM0.0148661982
|1 STMX to TRY
₺0.1282336008
|1 STMX to JPY
¥0.4825278028
|1 STMX to RUB
₽0.2773001052
|1 STMX to INR
₹0.2899751404
|1 STMX to IDR
Rp56.1836441932
|1 STMX to KRW
₩4.788365359
|1 STMX to PHP
₱0.1922492706
|1 STMX to EGP
￡E.0.1718883098
|1 STMX to BRL
R$0.019720467
|1 STMX to CAD
C$0.0046520076
|1 STMX to BDT
৳0.4095452198
|1 STMX to NGN
₦5.4109253326
|1 STMX to UAH
₴0.1391557056
|1 STMX to VES
Bs0.23934242
|1 STMX to PKR
Rs0.94557111
|1 STMX to KZT
₸1.7457164172
|1 STMX to THB
฿0.1131988516
|1 STMX to TWD
NT$0.1090862072
|1 STMX to AED
د.إ0.0123716434
|1 STMX to CHF
Fr0.0027305262
|1 STMX to HKD
HK$0.026125405
|1 STMX to MAD
.د.م0.0312156452
|1 STMX to MXN
$0.0677237918