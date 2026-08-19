Stonks on ETH Price Today

The live Stonks on ETH (STONKS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current STONKS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STONKS.

Stonks on ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 130,734, with a circulating supply of 420.69B STONKS. During the last 24 hours, STONKS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STONKS moved -0.02% in the last hour and +1.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Stonks on ETH (STONKS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.73K$ 130.73K $ 130.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.73K$ 130.73K $ 130.73K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Stonks on ETH is $ 130.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STONKS is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.73K.