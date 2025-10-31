Stonks (STNK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 13.84 $ 13.84 $ 13.84 24H Low $ 16.6 $ 16.6 $ 16.6 24H High 24H Low $ 13.84$ 13.84 $ 13.84 24H High $ 16.6$ 16.6 $ 16.6 All Time High $ 370.17$ 370.17 $ 370.17 Lowest Price $ 7.81$ 7.81 $ 7.81 Price Change (1H) -0.93% Price Change (1D) -7.88% Price Change (7D) -23.84% Price Change (7D) -23.84%

Stonks (STNK) real-time price is $14.5. Over the past 24 hours, STNK traded between a low of $ 13.84 and a high of $ 16.6, showing active market volatility. STNK's all-time high price is $ 370.17, while its all-time low price is $ 7.81.

In terms of short-term performance, STNK has changed by -0.93% over the past hour, -7.88% over 24 hours, and -23.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stonks (STNK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.31M$ 8.31M $ 8.31M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.31M$ 8.31M $ 8.31M Circulation Supply 581.91K 581.91K 581.91K Total Supply 581,910.367543901 581,910.367543901 581,910.367543901

The current Market Cap of Stonks is $ 8.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STNK is 581.91K, with a total supply of 581910.367543901. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.31M.