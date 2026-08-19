Stonkfrog Price Today

The live Stonkfrog (STNK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current STNK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STNK.

Stonkfrog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,333, with a circulating supply of 1.00B STNK. During the last 24 hours, STNK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STNK moved -0.01% in the last hour and -4.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Stonkfrog (STNK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.33K$ 22.33K $ 22.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.33K$ 22.33K $ 22.33K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Stonkfrog is $ 22.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STNK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.33K.